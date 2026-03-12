Steve Tisch: Another powerful man bites the dust over Epstein links

After facing backlash for his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, billionaire Steve Tisch has requested to transfer his and his wife’s stake in the New York Giants into a trust for their children, reported The Athletic.

The report said that he is likely to maintain his other work with the team despite the ownership transfer.

Forbes reported that emails from 2013 suggest Epstein put women in touch with Tisch, describing the billionaire as a “new but [obviously] shared interest friend” and repeatedly discussing women with the billionaire in emails.

In one exchange, Epstein invited Tisch to his home and asked if he should invite a Russian woman over as well, to which Tisch responded, “Is she fun?”, while on another occasion,

Tisch asked Epstein if his “present was in NYC” and if he could “get my surprise to take to lunch tomorrow.” Women also emailed Epstein about their dates with Tisch, The Athletic reports, and Epstein at one point told Tisch that he had done “very well” with a woman the billionaire had been out with, adding, “She is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow.” Tisch had previously asked Epstein if that woman was “pro or civilian,” to which Epstein said to call him because, “I don’t like records of these conversations.”

In a statement to Forbes, Tisch said he and Epstein “had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”