Kim Jong Un's 'reaction' to North Korea embassy 'attack' sparks memes

Unverified claims of a missile attack on North Korean embassy in Tehran has triggered hilarious memes featuring the reclusive country's leader Kim Jong Un.

Viral claims allege that an Israeli missile accidentally struck the North Korean embassy in Tehran, Iran, amid US and Israel's war on -Iran.

One social media account with thousands of followers on X went on to fabricate a Kim Jong Un quote to intensify rumors of the attack.

According to the X account, Kim Jong Un said, “Our nuclear test was for peaceful purposes. We challenge no one… but if you think you can capture North Korea like Venezuela, remember you are playing with fire.”

However, official sources said that no such attack took place and reports circulating on social media in this regards are false.

North Korean state media also did not report any such attack or a statement issued by Kim Jong Un.

Meanwhile, hundreds of social media users have circulated hilarious memes featuring Kim Jong Un's reaction to reports of an Israeli attack on his embassy.















