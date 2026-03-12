Neil McCasland missing for two weeks as FBI expand search in Albuquerque

Authorities in New Mexico are searching for retired US Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to a report by CNN, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said McCasland, 68, left his home in Albuquerque on foot at around 11:00 AM on February 27 and has not been in contact with family or friends since.

His mobile phone was left behind, the sheriff’s office told CNN.

Officials issued a Silver Alert the following day, which remains active and authorities said an unspecified medical issue has added urgency to the search.

The sheriff’s office said investigators have carried out extensive efforts to locate him, including neighbourhood canvassing, interviews and coordinated search operations.

“Due to his background and established partnerships, BCSO is coordinating closely with multiple agencies,” the sheriff’s office said.

The statement added that the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and Kirtland Air Force Base are assisting in the search. The FBI confirmed its involvement.

McCasland is described as 5 foot 11 with white hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he is “an avid outdoorsman” who regularly hikes, runs and cycles in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights area and the nearby Sandia Mountains foothills.

During his military career, McCasland held several senior roles including commanding the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.