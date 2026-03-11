News
Young Secret Service agent tasked with protecting Trump surprises world
A young female Secret Service agent went viral during President Trump's California visit
By The News Digital
March 11, 2026
A video of a female Secret Service agent part of US President Donald Trump's detail has gone viral, leaving people surprised with her youthful appearance and the tough job of protecting the most powerful man in the world.
The unnamed Secret Service agent appears in the video when President Trump leaves Chevron station in California.
Advertisement
“How tf is this a real Secret Service agent?! She looks 12,” said a social media user commenting on the viral footage.
Others joked it looked like “take your daughter to work day.”
According to the US law, Secret Service agents must be at least 21 years old, pass extremely demanding physical, firearms, and security training, and operate under intense pressure.
Advertisement
-
South Korea hints at expanding AI ties with UAE following the Middle East conflict
-
Lori Idlout leaves NDP to join Liberals, bringing Mark Carney closer to majority government
-
Tragedy: At least six died, five injured in bus fire in Switzerland
-
Oil relief: IEA proposes largest-ever oil release from strategic reserves, WSJ reports
-
Weather radar warning test planned as Indiana conducts statewide tornado drill
-
Georgia special election: Clay Fuller, Shawn Harris lead race for Marjorie Taylor Greene seat
-
Flash flood warning for Kent and Ottawa counties after heavy rain causes flooding
-
Tornado warnings issued as severe weather moves through across Central US