Young Secret Service agent tasked with protecting Trump surprises world

A video of a female Secret Service agent part of US President Donald Trump's detail has gone viral, leaving people surprised with her youthful appearance and the tough job of protecting the most powerful man in the world.

The unnamed Secret Service agent appears in the video when President Trump leaves Chevron station in California.

“How tf is this a real Secret Service agent?! She looks 12,” said a social media user commenting on the viral footage.

Others joked it looked like “take your daughter to work day.”

According to the US law, Secret Service agents must be at least 21 years old, pass extremely demanding physical, firearms, and security training, and operate under intense pressure.



