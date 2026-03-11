Cargo ship catches fire after three vessels struck by ‘unknown projectiles’ near Strait of Hormuz

Three commercial vessels were struck by unknown projectiles in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf in the space of a few hours. These incidents mark a significant escalation in maritime tensions following the regional outbreak of regional conflict.

The UKMTO said that a cargo ship was on fire in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by an unknown projectile 11nm off Oman. While some crew members initially began evacuating and requested further assistance, the fire has since extinguished, and a skeleton crew remains on board.

A Japan-flagged container ship called One Majesty has been left with a 10cm hole after an attack about 29 miles (47km) north of the UAE’s port city of Ras AI Khaimah and is now heading for safe harbour. Vanguard also confirmed Mayuree Naree was about 12 miles north of Oman when it was struck, causing a fire on board.

Around 3,000 ships a month would normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East. It is the world’s busiest oil shipping channel, about 20% of the world’s oil is carried through it. It is deep enough for the biggest crude oil tankers and used by the Middle East’s major oil and gas producers-Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

On the other hand, two other vessels were reported hit west of the UAE. A container ship was damaged by a projectile 25nm northwest of Ra’s al Khaymah; the UKMTO reported that all crew members are safe and accounted for. The United Arab Emirates says its air defense systems across the country are responding to further missiles and drone attacks from Iran.

The defense ministry says sounds heard are a result of air defense system interceptions. The three attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz follow a 72-hour period in which no vessels were reported hit as a result of war in Iran. Iran has threatened to block the key waterway that links the Gulf region and burn ships attempting to pass through the strait, which links the Gulf region with the rest of the world.