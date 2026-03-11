Erika Kirk's new appointment fuels unfounded Epstein ties claims

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has been appointed by President Donald Trump to the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors.

According to Hill, Comprising 16 members the Board of Visitors is responsible for making recommendations to the Defense secretary for changes at the Air Force Academy.

“Charlie Kirk served proudly on the Board, inspiring not only the next generation of servicemembers, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defense of the truth, and deep love of country,”

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement. “Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and will be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free.”

Erika Kirk became the head of Turning Point USA, which was founded her Charlie Kirk, after her husband's death last year.

President Trump's decision to appoint Erika Kirk to the new role has drawn criticism online. Opponents who couldn't find something substantial against Erika started spreading conspiracy theories about her alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

However, investigations found no record of Erika Kirk appearing in the Epstein files as a recruiter or associate.

Claims circulating on social media that she was connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network were rated false because there is no supporting documentation or official record.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead in September 21025 while speaking at a Utah university.