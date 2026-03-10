Shock reason behind Anne Burrell's death laid bare in new report
Anne Burrell was found at the age of 55 in June 2025
The mystery behind Anne Burrell's sudden death at 55 has repotedly has been resolved months after she was found dead in her home.
As fans will be aware, Burrell , who rose to fame as a longtime chef and television personality, becoming widely recognized for her energetic personality and signature spiky blonde hair, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at the scene of her death. Her "cold" death body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, as per a representative of the New York City Police Department.
A new report by RadarOnline.com claimed that investigators also discovered a note in Burrell's bedroom dated the morning of her death.
According to the report, a person identified as Claxton, who allegedly last saw the chef alive around 1 a.m, told authorities that Burrell had never previously discussed suicide and had shown no warning “signs” that she might harm herself.
Nontheless, the city;s medical examiner later determined that Burrell died by suicide.
The report also stated that the beloved television personality ingested a toxic combination of substances, including ethanol, diphenhydramine, cetirizine and amphetamine.
For the unversed, ethanol is a compound found in alcohol, while diphenhydramine and cetirizine are antihistamines commonly used to treat allergies. Amphetamine, meanwhile, is typically prescribed for conditions such as ADHD.
