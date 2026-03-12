Privacy breach: Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps expose other users’ transactions

Customers of Lloyds Halifax, and Bank of Scotland reported a massive technical glitch that allowed them to see the private transaction histories of total strangers. The situation is being described as one where users were able to see other users’ transactions on their accounts. Given the gravity of the incident, a spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group-which owns three banks-issued a formal apology, stating that the issue has now been resolved.

In this connection, the Lloyds Bank account on X has told some concerned users: “This morning we incorrectly showed transaction information from some accounts to other customers in Internet Banking and the mobile app.”

Meanwhile, outage tracking website Downdetector experienced an uptick in the complaints with the Halifax and Lloyds apps between 07:00 and 09:00.

According to the website, initially a smaller spike was reported on the Bank of Scotland app. The Lloyds Banking Group is the UK’s largest retail and commercial banking provider, with 26 million customers.

Lloyds Banking Group faces recurring technical failures

This is not the first time the Lloyds Banking Group has experienced such issues. It has faced multiple outages in 2025, specifically during crucial payday periods in January and February affecting approximately 700,000 customers. Unlike previous outages that simply blocked access, the recent unusual glitch has raised concerns about data security.

Professor Markos Zachariadis suggests these issues are becoming more frequent and complex; as banking architectures evolve such issues can become even greater. Lloyds has used social media to reassure customers regarding security but has yet to reveal the total number of affected users or confirm if they have reported the incident to the Information Commissioner Office (ICO).

Following thousands of user reports on Downdetector, consumer groups and officials are calling for banks to improve their digital resilience.