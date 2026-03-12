Fears of drone attack in California grow after FBI warn about possible Iran retaliation
FBI shared the warning of a drone attack in California with police departments in recent days
US law enforcement agencies in California have been warned about the possibility of a drone attack following intelligence linked to Iran.
According to an alert reviewed by ABC News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation shared the warning with police departments in recent days.
The alert raised concerns that Iran could retaliate for American military strikes by targeting the West Coast with drones.
“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” the alert said.
“We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”
The alert was circulated near the end of February as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated.
According to ABC News, California officials said they are monitoring the situation closely: “The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is actively working with state, local and federal security officials to protect our communities.”
Local law enforcement agencies said they are maintaining heightened security and coordinating with federal authorities.
