Photo: Chappell Roan receives support from fellow musician after viral 'harrasment'

Chappell Roan recently had a viral moment involving photographers and fans.

As fans will recall, clad in a headscarf, Roan, made headlines on March 10 after sharing a video in which she spoke about feeling “disregarded as a human” during an encounter with a group of photographers and people claiming to be fans.

Following this, fellow musician Kahan extended his support to Roan as he weighed in on the situation through a series of Instagram Stories that have since expired.

According to Billboard, the crooner began by reposting the outlet’s coverage of the incident and wrote, “Maybe they should just idk leave her alone?”

Criticizing individuals who claim to be fans while following celebrities around, he added, “Also those dudes saying ‘I’m a huge fan’ following her around are scalpers and are as bad as the paparazzi,” remarking, “F*** em all.”

Later, Kahan posted a clip elaborating on his stance and why he believes such encounters can be misleading.

“These people literally find out where you’re staying, where you’re flying in to, where your team, family, whoever is staying — they are clearly not your fans, they just sit outside places so they can try to guilt you into signing s--- so they can sell it,” he noted.