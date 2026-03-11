UK: Iconic Winston Churchill to be removed from UK banknotes in cash redesign

The major surprising news update reveals that banknotes in the United Kingdom are changing.

The Bank of England will feature wildlife native to the UK on the next generation of pound notes, replacing historical figures like Winston Churchill and Jane Austen.

Advertisement

According to a stinging barb from Donald Trump, Britons are being led by a prime minister who is no Winston Churchill, and soon they will have to cope without the popular wartime leader on their banknotes too.

The decision was made after a public consultation found that nature was the most popular theme among the responses, while historical figures came in third.

The change may be contentious, with some politicians criticizing the removal of national icons from the notes and the Bank of England saying it was looking for images that symbolized the UK and weren't divisive.

The new decision came after the cigar-toting, wartime leader made way for creatures like hedgehogs and badgers.

After a public consultation, the next generation of pound notes will feature native British wildlife, according to the Bank of England.



