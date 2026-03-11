Flash flood warning for Kent and Ottawa counties after heavy rain causes flooding
Officials say flash flooding is already occurring in some areas and additional heavy rain is expected over the next several hours
A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of west Michigan as heavy rain caused flooding across several communities Tuesday night.
According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood warning remains in effect for central Kent County and Ottawa County until 3:30AM Wednesday.
Meteorologists reported that heavy rainfall began impacting the area Tuesday evening. At 9:28 PM the National Weather Service received reports of flooded roads and significant rainfall across both counties.
Cities included in the warning area include Grand Rapids, Holland, Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Grandville and East Grand Rapids.
Other affected communities include Hudsonville, Rockford, Zeeland, Coopersville, Lowell, Jenison and Allendale.
Weather officials are urging residents to remain cautious during the strom.
Drivers are advised to watch for flooded roads and avoid driving through standing water.
