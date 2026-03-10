China exports surge in early 2026, smashing forecasts by defying Trump’s tariff pressure

China’s exports have taken a surprise turn as the country’s export engine accelerates despite significant tariff pressure from the Trump administration.

Recent data reveals that exports surged in the first two months of this year, defying despite tensions with the US. Official figures demonstrate that exports increased by more than 20% in January and February-nearly three times the rate forecast by economists.

The country is highly dependent on exports as it navigates several domestic challenges, including weak consumer market and a persistent property market crisis. Recent data shows that China’s export surge was fueled by robust demand for electronics, while shipments of agricultural and manufactured goods also saw significant gains.

However, trade with European countries grew by 27.8% while exports to Southeast Asian nations-including Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines soared by nearly 30% as reported by the BBC.

China’s exports to the United States fell by 11% in the first two months of the year as the Trump administration-imposed tariffs to rebalance trade flows. Exports remain the central driver of China's economy, sustaining growth despite weak domestic spending and a persistent property slump. The upcoming summit between Trump and Xi comes as Beijing manages the economic fallout of geopolitical tensions that have significantly disrupted the global energy market.