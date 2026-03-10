Canada extends security at US diplomatic buildings after shots fired at consulate
US consulate shooting in Canada follows three separate incidents last week in which gunshots were fired at synagogues in the Toronto area
Canadian police have extended security around sensitive areas amid new security threats.
Canada has boosted security around U.S. and Israeli diplomatic buildings on Tuesday after shots were fired at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, in what Prime Minister Mark Carney called a "reprehensible act."
Police say they were called to the consulate around 5:30 a.m. and found spent shell casings and damage to the building.
Early reports suggest no one was injured or dead.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said security would be tightened at the U.S. and Israeli consulates in Toronto, Canada's most populous city, and at those countries' embassies in the capital Ottawa.
"These consulates deserve a heightened amount of vigilance and security at this time in the hopes that we can bring the temperature down," he told a press conference, saying the shooting would be probed as a national security incident.
Toronto Police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said witness evidence indicates that two men exited a white SUV outside the consulate around 4:30 a.m., fired shots from a handgun at the front of the building and drove away.
"This was a reprehensible act of violence and attempt at intimidation," Carney said in a post on X, saying police would do all they could "to ensure the perpetrators of these violent acts are identified and brought to the full weight of justice."
Synagogue Shootings, Canada:
The consulate shooting follows three separate incidents last week in which gunshots were fired at synagogues in the Toronto area.
Barredo said it was too early to draw a connection between the consulate shooting and those at the synagogues.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement that it was aware of the incident and was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local law enforcement.
The shooting attack followed multiple attacks this week.
Separately, on Sunday, an improvised device exploded in Norway at the U.S. embassy in Oslo and police were still searching for a suspect. A possible link to the Iran war was among the lines of inquiry.
In New York City, two men have been charged with terrorism after throwing a homemade bomb at anti-Islam protesters over the weekend.
-
Saskatoon fire under University Bridge damages sewer line again as crews respond
-
Trump threatens devastating retaliation against Iran over oil trade: What does the Strait of Hormuz standoff mean for worried Americans?
-
Multivitamin could slow biological clock and ageing process, new study shows
-
Fire breaks out in Mission at seniors residence prompting evacuation and emergency response
-
US border agents searching phones, smartwatches, sim cards, flash drives under new policy
-
Costco Canada food court’s new menu item sparks debate: 'Take this back!'
-
Fact check: Iddo Netanyahu’s death rumours spread online but viral fire video comes from New Jersey
-
Anthropic sues Pentagon blacklisting over AI use restrictions: Here's why