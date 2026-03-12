Tornado warning ends for Pittsburgh but tornado watch continues across western Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has cancelled earlier tornado warnings for parts of western Pennsylvania as severe weather moved through the region on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, tornado warnings had been issued for Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moved across the area.

The National Weather Service said the storm was located near McDonald, about eight miles northwest of Canonsburg, and was moving east at around 40 miles per hour.

The agency warned residents about possible dangers associated with the storm.

"IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely”, they said in a statement.

Communities potentially impacted by the storm included Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, McKeesport, West Mifflin, Baldwin, Upper St. Clair, Scott Township, Wilkinsburg, Whitehall, Robinson Township, Munhall, Brentwood, Swissvale, Dormont and Castle Shannon.

Although the tornado warnings have now been canceled, a tornado watch remains in effect until 8:00 PM for several counties including Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.