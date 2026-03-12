Jake Paul appears at Trump rally in Kentucky as president predicts future political run

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul appeared alongside President Donald Trump on Wednesday at a rally in Hebron, Kentucky, where Trump predicted the social media star could one day run for political office.

Trump invited Paul on stage during the event and praised the 29-year-old influencer, who was born and raised in neighbouring Ohio.

Advertisement

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not too distant future, running for political office,” Trump told Paul during the rally.

“And you have my complete and total endorsement,” the president added.

Paul addressed the crowd and spoke about the influence Trump has had on him.

He said the president had taught him the importance of standing firm and not giving up during challenges: “We need more factories like this thriving all over the country,” Paul said. “And I know [Trump’s] going to be the one to bring that here to us.”

Paul also spoke about faith and unity while addressing the audience: “I know God is with us. I know he wants us on the right side of history, and everyone here has to do their part. And God’s got us. Trump’s got us. God bless.”