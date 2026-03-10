Savannah Guthrie mom Nancy was 'injured' during abduction

The suspect "underestimated" 84-year-old Savannah Guthrie mom Nancy

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie has received a disappointing news regarding her missing mom Nancy as the search for her continues.

A former FBI Agent theorizes Nancy Guthrie was 'Injured But Not Killed' in chilling abduction on February 1.

Andrew Bringuel, the retired FBI agent who now runs a private security consulting firm in New York, suggested that it was not the kidnapper's intention to kill Nancy.

In an interview with Newsweek, Andrew said, "Without knowing if anything of [value] was indeed stolen, my opinion is the subject's intent was to kidnap Mrs. Guthrie but something went wrong, violence took place, and she was injured but not killed.”

"If his intent was to murder her, he could have done so with the weapon on his person. He clearly wasn't against the use of violence as the evidence suggests he caused an injury to Mrs. Guthrie."

Bringuel said it was possible the suspect "underestimated" the 84-year-old.

The expert said, "If she resisted, he hurt her – how badly in her compromised state may have led to tragic consequences the subject didn't plan."

The former FBI agent went on saying about the masked suspect, that he didn't appear to be "a particularly professional" criminal, based on his actions and body language from the surveillance footage.