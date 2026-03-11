Tornado warnings issued as severe weather moves through across Central US

Tornado warnings were issued across parts of the central United States on March 10 as severe storms moved through multiple states.

According to reports from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Centre , tornado watches and severe thunderstorm watches were active across the region during the evening.

By 7:00PM CT, more than 15 million people were under severe thunderstorm watches, including over 10 million people under tornado watches.

Preliminary reports indicated tornado activity in several areas of Illinois. T

he National Weather Service said storms were reported near Aroma Park, Kankakee, Hopkins Park and Pontiac.

A storm spotter reported "significant damage" near Aroma Park, including roofs torn from homes and trees uprooted. The town is located about 58 miles south of Chicago.

Damage was also reported near Pontiac where a garage and dock were impacted.

Storm chasers also reported a tornado near Clyde, Texas as the system moved across the region.

Large hail accompanied many of the storms. Hail measuring 4.5 inches was reported near Camp Wood, Texas.

Hail larger than baseballs, measuring about 3.5 inches, was also reported in Lake Waukomis, Missouri and near the Illinois tornado.

Meteorologists said unusually warm temperatures helped fuel the severe weather.