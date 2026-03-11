Weather radar warning test planned as Indiana conducts statewide tornado drill

Residents across Indiana heard tornado sirens on Tuesday morning as part of a statewide tornado drill aimed at improving severe weather preparedness.

Officials say the exercise was to test multiple warning systems including tornado sirens, weather radios and the Emergency Alert System.

The event was part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which runs from March 8 through March 14.

The week was designated by Indiana Governor Mike Braun to promote awareness about severe storms and emergency readiness.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is working with the National Weather Service to share preparedness information and safety resources with residents.

Officials recommend several steps to stay safe during severe weather.

These include having multiple ways to receive alerts such as mobile phone notifications and NOAA weather radios.

Other tips include knowing your safe shelter location, preparing an emergency kit and avoiding flooded roads by following the rule: turn around, don’t drown.