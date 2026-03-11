Tragedy: At least six died, five injured in bus fire in Switzerland

A new sad tragedy unfolded in Switzerland, showing a horrifying bus fire incident.

As reported by Reuters, Fribourg city police in western Switzerland said the bus became engulfed in flames on a road in Kerzers, a town in the canton of Fribourg, about 20 km from the Swiss capital, Bern.

Advertisement

At least 6 people died in a bus fire on Tuesday, March 9. in ‌a small town, prompting the police to launch a criminal investigation.

Passengers were seen panicky and injured while escaping from the burning bus, Papaux said, adding that no other vehicle was involved.

The police stated that three people who got injured were immediately taken to the hospital.

Moreover, Swiss President Guy Parmelin offered his condolences and said the incident was being investigated.

"It shocks and saddens me that once again people have lost their lives in a serious fire in Switzerland," he said in a statement on X.

Video after the flames were extinguished showed ‌the charred remains of the vehicle.

A spokesperson for police said, "At this stage, we have elements suggesting a deliberate act by a person who was inside the bus."

In January, Switzerland was rocked by a fire in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana that killed 41 people and injured 115.



