Tragedy: At least six died, five injured in bus fire in Switzerland
Passengers were seen panicky and injured while escaping from the burning bus, said police offcials adding that no other vehicle was involved in bus tragedy
A new sad tragedy unfolded in Switzerland, showing a horrifying bus fire incident.
As reported by Reuters, Fribourg city police in western Switzerland said the bus became engulfed in flames on a road in Kerzers, a town in the canton of Fribourg, about 20 km from the Swiss capital, Bern.
At least 6 people died in a bus fire on Tuesday, March 9. in a small town, prompting the police to launch a criminal investigation.
Passengers were seen panicky and injured while escaping from the burning bus, Papaux said, adding that no other vehicle was involved.
The police stated that three people who got injured were immediately taken to the hospital.
Moreover, Swiss President Guy Parmelin offered his condolences and said the incident was being investigated.
"It shocks and saddens me that once again people have lost their lives in a serious fire in Switzerland," he said in a statement on X.
Video after the flames were extinguished showed the charred remains of the vehicle.
A spokesperson for police said, "At this stage, we have elements suggesting a deliberate act by a person who was inside the bus."
In January, Switzerland was rocked by a fire in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana that killed 41 people and injured 115.
-
Savannah Guthrie sparks reactions with major move after Nancy abduction
-
South Korea hints at expanding AI ties with UAE following the Middle East conflict
-
Lori Idlout leaves NDP to join Liberals, bringing Mark Carney closer to majority government
-
Oil relief: IEA proposes largest-ever oil release from strategic reserves, WSJ reports
-
Weather radar warning test planned as Indiana conducts statewide tornado drill
-
Georgia special election: Clay Fuller, Shawn Harris lead race for Marjorie Taylor Greene seat
-
Flash flood warning for Kent and Ottawa counties after heavy rain causes flooding
-
Tornado warnings issued as severe weather moves through across Central US