South Korea hints at expanding AI ties with UAE following the Middle East conflict

South Korea’s senior presidential secretary for AI, Ha Jung-woo, officially announced today that artificial intelligence cooperation with the United Arab Emirates could be enhanced following the conclusion of the Middle East conflict. The announcement is intended to encourage the UAE to strengthen its defense capabilities in the wake of any future uncertainties.

In this connection Ha said at a press conference: “We expect that cooperation with the UAE could accelerate further though this process we believe there will be many opportunities for us to create together.”

Given the gravity of the current situation in the Middle East, the recent move is essential for the UAE to significantly bolster its security capabilities. He noted that meetings with the UAE have continued despite the highly challenging environment.

South Korea has previously expressed willingness to work with the United Arab Emirates on the US-backed “Stargate” project to build a new massive artificial intelligence data campus in the Gulf country. The South Korean government further stated that it will build a computing power and energy infrastructure for the world’s largest set of AI data centers outside the United States, following a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Consequently, South Korea has a broader vision to build a power grid for the UAE’s Stargate project using nuclear power, gas and renewable energy. The primary motive is to deepen cooperation in the AI sector, including investment, infrastructure, supply chains, and research.

Specifically, South Korea-home to semiconductor manufacturing giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, seeks to become a regional AI hub, as President Lee prioritizes AI investment to stimulate growth at a time when US tariffs have clouded the broader economic outlook.