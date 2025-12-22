Australian states move to pass tougher gun laws: What’s being proposed?

The Australian state parliament is set to vote on proposed new gun control laws in the wake of Bondi beach mass shooting that left 15 people killed and dozen others injured.

According to Reuters, the parliament of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) was recalled for two days to discuss and debate gun control legislation.

Under the proposed firearm reforms, the states would impose ownership caps, limiting individuals to four firearms, or up to 10 for specific groups like farmers.

Currently, NSW has no upper limit on ownership if “justified.” As per statistics, over 70 people possess more than 100 guns, with one individual owning 298.

Moreover, the new law would call for banning the display of terror symbols and restricting the protests.

The proposed legislation would also empower law enforcement authorities to remove face coverings during rallies and protests.

According to New South Wales, it will hold a royal commission into the fatal shooting, the highest level of government inquiry. However, the federal opposition leaders are calling for a national inquiry.

The restriction under public assemblies would be imposed under the proposed reforms.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters, “We have got a responsibility to knit together our community that comes from different races and religions and places from all over the world. We can do it in a peaceful way.”

Meanwhile, Australia already has tougher laws following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

Unfortunately, the recent terror attack not only highlighted legislative loopholes regarding collection sizes but also urged the need to enact new stricter gun control laws.