Andrew rejects King Charles major offer, 'actively planning' to leave Britain

Andrew doesn’t want to live anywhere near the royal family

A royal expert has claimed that former Duke of York Andrew has rejected King Charles offer of a new residence outside London, and is actively planning to leave the UK after stripping of royal titles and removal from Royal Lodge.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed this in his piece for substack.

Citing the royal insiders, Rob claims Andrew is actively planning to leave the UK and relocate to the Middle East.

The former Duke is determined to put as much distance as possible between himself and palace life.

The royal expert went on saying Andrew has already rejected King Charles’ offer of a new residence three hours outside London, making it clear that staying anywhere in Britain is not an option.

The source said, “Andrew doesn’t want to live anywhere near the family. He was offered a very comfortable home outside London and flatly turned it down.”

The sources close to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father said Andrew believes remaining in the UK — no matter how far from the capital — would still leave him trapped under relentless scrutiny.

The insiders said, “He feels watched here. Three hours away still feels like the same cage.”

Andrew and Middle East

Sarah Ferguson’s former husband Andrew is said to be eyeing the Middle East, where he believes his former status still carries cachet.

King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Andrew.

Formal notice has also been served to surrender the Royal Lodge lease.