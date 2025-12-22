Prince William's team celebrates women championing the most important Earthshots for 2026

Prince William highlights women in leadership & activism with bold ideas

The Earthshot Prize which is a brainchild of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and future heir to the British throne has just showed off all the women working in the climate sector for 2026 as the New Year approaches.

The spotlight has been shared to the organizations’ official Instagram page and highlights each woman in a series of images all shared as part of a collage.

In terms of the Environmental Activists landscape, Barbara 'Wáahlaal Gíidaak Blake, Vice President of Ocean Conservancy and Forbes 2025 Sustainability Leader was highlighted alongside, Wanjira Mathai Catalysing Environmental and social change across Africa & Earthshot Prize Council Member.

Following right underneath her was Nemonte Nenquimo, Waorani leader, Co-Founder of Amazon Frontlines and Earthshot Prize Council Member. Lastly was Mariana Vieira, Journalist, activist and creator championing the Amazon rainforest. In the next slide there was Txai Suruí, Indigenous Warrior of the Paiter Suruí people. Sylvia Earle, a Marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer, writer, and lecturer. Luisa Neubauer a Climate justice activist and Earthshot Prize Council Member. As well as Sônia Guajajara The Minister of Indigenous Peoples for Brazil.

Next in the Leadership & Policy section was The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist. Followed closely by Nonette Royo Executive Director of the Tenure Facility, 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist. Next up was Rita Maria El Zaghloul, Director of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, 2024 Earthshot Prize Winner. And finally Rebecca Hubbard Director of High Seas Alliance who leads The High Seas Treaty, 2025 Earthshot Prize Winner.

The next section was Founders & Leaders Runa Khan, Founder and Executive Director of Friendship, 2025 Earthshot Prize Winner. Omoyemi Akerele the Founder of Lagos Fashion Week, 2025 Earthshot Prize Winner. Ninna Granucci too, who is the Co-Founder and President of Green Spot Technologies (Ferment'Up), 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalist. Followed by Charlot Magayi the Founder of Mukuru Clean Stoves, 2022 Earthshot Prize Winner.

After that came Green Finance and Marisa Drew the Chief Sustainability Officer at Standard Chartered was highlighted, followed by, Marina Silva, the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change of Brazil, TFFF, 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist. The ncame Mafalda Duarte, Executive director of the Green Climate Fund. Jennifer Morris too, who is the CEO of The Nature Conservancy, a member of the Debt for Nature Coalition, 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist and finally Indra Nooyi Former CEO of PepsiCo, Earthshot Prize Council Member.