Kate Middleton stuns in green at Royal Variety Show with Prince William

The Princess of Wales attended the event after leading the National Anthem at Royal Albert Hall.

The mother-of-three wore a stunning gown with Cartier diamond jewellery.

Some of the prominent performers of the show included singer Jessie J. She also told Catherine that she was diagnosed with cancer in June.

“I just had breast cancer,” the singer told her. “I just want to give you a hug, cancer really puts life into perspective.”

Jessie J later told ABC: “She just said, ‘Thank you, I know you’ve gone through a tough time.’ I said, ‘I know you have too’.

“I just said, ‘I want to acknowledge that, mum to mum, cancer survivor to cancer survivor. I see you, and I feel you. Can I give you a hug?'”

Catherine, 43, told her: “Such a moving song.”

Replying, Jessie J said: “It is such an important conversation. I just miss him and I want to help others.”

This show was held on November 19 but is now released on ITV 1 at 7pm Sunday.

“Catherine has made the Christmas period uniquely hers,” royal expert Jennie Bond noted of the concert. “It is the time of year when she steps forward and takes pride of place amongst the working royals.”