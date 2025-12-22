Russian general Fanil Sarvarov killed in Moscow car bombing, officials confirm

A Russian general has been killed in a car bombing in Moscow, the officials have confirmed.

According to Russian’s Investigative Committee, Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was targeted in a recent attack in which he lost his life on Monday after an explosive device planted under the car detonated.

Fanil Sarvarov was serving as the head of the armed forces’ operational training department.

According to Russian media, the unfortunate incident occurred in a car park near an apartment building at 06:55 Moscow time.

The general succumbed to his massive injuries as reported by Russia's investigative committee.

After reaching the bombing scene, the investigators posted a video showing the brutally damaged car with blood visible on the driver’s seat.

The committee allegedly accused Ukrainian intelligence services of the blatant attack. However, Ukraine has not yet commented on this accusation.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the country has witnessed the targeted death of military officials in the capital.

Among the killed officials were Gen Yaroslav Moskalik killed in April 2025 and Gen Igor Kirillov who died in December 2024.