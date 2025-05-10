In India conflict, DPM Dar vows 'victory will be ours'

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a press conference. — APP/File

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Saturday that "victory will be ours" after a military operation was launched by Pakistan in response to escalating Indian aggression

The Pakistan Army has launched a military operation, named Bunyan ul Marsoos, targeting multiple Indian military installations in response to India's unprovoked attacks on Pakistani territory.

Pakistan's offensive came shortly after it said India had fired missiles at three air bases earlier hours of Saturday — including one close to the capital, Islamabad, but Pakistani air defences intercepted most of them.

Speaking to Geo News soon after the attack, Dar, a seasoned politician, clarified that the action taken by Pakistan was defensive in nature and fully justified.

Dar said that Pakistan has shot down 80 Indian drones and that 35 Pakistani citizens have been martyred in Indian strikes. He further confirmed that India carried out attacks on key Pakistani airbases including Noor Khan, Shorkot, and Sukkur.

“This is not an offensive war,” Dar said. “Pakistan is responding to continuous Indian hostility. While we speak of peace, India acts otherwise," the foreign minister said.

He accused India of making baseless claims, especially following the Pahalgam incident, and pointed out that New Delhi has failed to present any concrete evidence.

“They shut the border, expelled our diplomats, and made wild accusations — all of which remain unproven.”

Dar maintained that Pakistan has exercised restraint, targeting only those who directly launched payloads against its territory. “Our operation is precise. The world is watching and understands that we are acting in self-defence.”

He added that Pakistan’s military had been prepared from day one, and no risks could be taken in light of India’s covert missile and drone strikes. “We cannot sit idle while they violate our sovereignty,” he said.

Dismissing India’s claims of hitting 15 targets and projecting nuclear superiority, Dar remarked, “Their lies in the past 48 hours have been non-stop. Their narrative won’t hold.”

He concluded by saying: “The responsibility is now on the world to make India realise its grave mistake. Our actions are proportionate and within our rights. Victory will be Pakistan’s.”

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has hoped that India will not de-escalate to move to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We would hate to see the nuclear threshold being breached," he told Reuters.