Pakistan closes airspace as conflict with India intensifies

Passengers wait outside at Jinnah International Airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. — AFP

Following India’s unprovoked attacks on key airbases in Pakistan, Islamabad closed airspace for all types of flights from 3.15am to 12pm on May 10, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said on late Friday.

The flights in the two countries have been facing intermittent interruptions after the last month’s Pahalgam attack triggered tensions between the nuclear-armed countries.

Foreign nationals at Jinnah International Airport in at Karachi were shifted to hotels after the suspension of flight operations, sources said on late Friday.

Sources added that remaining passengers at the terminal were advised to return home.

Travellers have been instructed to confirm the status of their flights with respective airlines before coming to the airport.

Hours after the India’s latest attack on Pakistani airbases, Islamabad launched the operation named ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ against India and targeted the several strategic installations, security sources said.

Seven sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base. Rajhastan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources added.

The operation was launched in retaliation to Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Earlier late Friday, India had fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, a military spokesperson said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”.

The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilisation. “We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.