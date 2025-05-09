Parliament shows unity in support of army’s action against Indian aggression

(From left) MNAs Rana Tanveer Hussein, Maulan Fazlur Rehman and Khwaja Asif can be seen adressing an National Assembly session on May 9, 2025 in this combination of images. — X/@NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has once again unanimously backed Pakistan’s military response to India’s recent aggression, calling it a show of national unity.

The lawmakers from various political parties rallied behind the armed forces, applauding their steadfast actions to defend the country's sovereignty.

The latest escalation in the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed its five fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

Meanwhile, India continues to send drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking in the assembly, commended the military's bold stance against India's provocations. "We have effectively responded to India's aggressive designs, and our armed forces are battling bravely along the Line of Control (LoC), border, and working boundary," Asif said.

He highlighted the significant achievements of Pakistan's military, such as the downing of five Indian fighter jets and the interception of a drone aimed at gathering intelligence on Pakistan's positions.

Asif also reaffirmed the strategic support Pakistan has received from international allies, including China, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, who have stood by the country in this period of heightened tension.

"India's closest allies have distanced themselves, and our adversary has failed to garner broad international backing," Asif remarked.

The defence minister also spoke about the strategic importance of maintaining national morale, noting that Pakistan's military is well-equipped and fully prepared for any escalation.

"Our forces are fighting valiantly and are 200% ready to confront any challenge," Asif said, urging the public to remain confident in the army's efforts.

Focus on security, not political persecution: PTI

PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser emphasised national unity during his address in the National Assembly, stating: "When Pakistan faces a challenge, the whole nation puts aside differences and stands united."

He reaffirmed PTI's role as a responsible political party and added: "For the sake of unity, we supported the resolutions presented in the house."

Qaiser also highlighted the injustices faced by PTI members, referring to the mistreatment of party leadership and their imprisonment in Adiala Jail. "We were subjected to ill-treatment, but we held back our anger when India launched an attack," he said.

Criticising the government, Qaiser condemned the decision regarding military courts, which he believed was unconstitutional. "Military courts should not be used for civilian trials," he said.

He also expressed concern over the denial of a meeting between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and the PTI founder, Imran Khan, despite a court order.

He accused the government of dividing the nation instead of fostering unity, adding: "The government has fragmented national unity." Qaiser also condemned the ongoing crackdown on PTI workers, calling it an unlawful act against democracy. "This is treason," he remarked.

Qaiser called for the release of PTI's leadership, particularly Khan, who remains in jail. "If anything happens to him, those responsible will be held accountable," he warned.

He concluded by stressing that despite being in a state of war, the government should focus on national security rather than political persecution.

JUI-F to observe 'Defence Day'

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the emir of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), announced that his party would observe Defence Day today in honour of Pakistan's defence.

He said: "On May 11, there will be a Million March in Peshawar, and on May 15, another Million March will be held in Quetta." The rallies are expected to serve as a significant show of solidarity and unity among the people.

Fazl further explained the party's efforts in supporting the country's defence, stating: "The government called on the youth to enlist for civil defence; we have entrusted Ansar al-Islam with the responsibility of civilian defence."

He added that the youth of religious seminaries were fighting on the front lines of Pakistan's defence. "Today, the youth from religious seminaries are on the first line of defence for Pakistan," he said.

The JUI-F leader also touched upon the country's foreign policy concerns. "We have no diplomatic mission abroad; all we have is communication over the phone," he said, expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of diplomatic activities.

Fazl said that Pakistan should be engaging with countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Afghanistan to strengthen its foreign relations. "We should have engaged with China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Afghanistan," he said, adding that he was not content with the government's handling of diplomatic matters.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening Pakistan's defence institutions during these challenging times. "This is the time to fortify the country's defence institutions," he said.

Fazl also pointed out that Pakistan is currently on the front lines in the face of Indian aggression. "The reality is that Pakistan is on the front lines against Indian aggression," he remarked.

He condemned India's actions, noting that Indian forces had launched rockets at mosques, seminaries, and civilian areas. "Our brothers and sisters have been martyred," he added.

Despite the challenges, he praised the Pakistan Army for its courageous and strategic defence efforts. "The Pakistani army has defended the country with bravery and stunning strategies," he concluded.

'Fabricated reason'

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer strongly condemned India's aggressive actions against Pakistan. "India has launched aggression against Pakistan," he said, emphasising the self-made excuses used by India to link these actions with Pakistan.

He said: "India fabricated its reason [for attacks] and tried to connect it with Pakistan."

Tanveer asserted that Pakistan had successfully thwarted India's designs. "Pakistan has crushed India's ambitions," he remarked. Reflecting on the situation in Kashmir, he noted, "When India annexed Occupied Kashmir through constitutional amendments, we should have raised our voices at that moment."

He also said that India has aligned itself with Israel. "India has formed an alliance with Israel," Tanveer said, condemning Israel's actions in Gaza.

Tanveer suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been misled by Israel. "Modi has fallen into a trap with Israel's advice," he said, adding, "Now, Modi has to deal with Pakistan."

Regarding the sentiments of the people, Tanveer shared: "We are receiving calls from people who want to go to the border." He expressed confidence in Pakistan's military capabilities, stating: "Our forces are professional, and I know the modern defence equipment we possess."

He further praised Pakistan's military advancements, highlighting the superiority of the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet. "The capability of the JF-17 Thunder is greater than the F-16," he said.

Tanveer concluded with a warning to India, saying: "I want to make India understand that it's not the gun but the people behind the gun that make a difference."

He also credited the Pakistan Air Force for its success in bringing down the Rafale fighter jet, stating, "The credit for shooting down the Rafale goes to our Shaheens (the Pakistan Air Force)."