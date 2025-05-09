Pakistan navy ‘stands ready’ to counter any Indian misadventure

Military personnel with Indian Army stand guard at India Gate in New Delhi, India, May 8, 2025. — Reuters

Amid rising tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan navy on Friday said it was fully prepared to respond to any misadventure by India.

The statement came after British media report claimed that India has deployed a powerful naval strike group toward Pakistan’s coast amid escalating cross-border hostilities.

"New Delhi has moved its western fleet closer to the northern Arabian Sea, placing it within striking range of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest port," The Telegraph report claimed.

The Indian strike group, the report claimed, comprises an aircraft carrier, destroyers, frigates and other assets and is roughly 300-400 miles from Pakistan's coast.

Speaking on Geo News programme, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Rear Admiral (retd) Faisal Shah said that the Indian Navy ship is in international waters — approximately 700km away from Pakistan.

He stated that the BrahMos missile has a range of 450km, which means India would have to move 250km closer in order to launch it. He added that there is no free passage for the Indian Navy, "as the Pakistan Navy is also standing ready".

Amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries, the former rear admiral said that the Indian Navy was expected to be at sea, and their current location is not surprising.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed its five fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

Meanwhile, India continues to send drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told media: "We will not de-escalate — with the damages they did on our side, they should take a hit."

"So far, we have been protecting ourselves but they will get an answer in our own timing," he added.