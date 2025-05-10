Nur Khan, Murid and Shorkot bases targeted with air-launched missiles

India has launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Noor Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases. The missiles were reportedly fired from aircraft, according to the statement by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.
The DG ISPR confirmed that India had also targeted Afghanistan with missiles and carried out a drone strike in the region. “India is aggressively pushing the entire region towards war with its reckless actions,” he said during a media briefing.
In response to these provocations, DG ISPR assured that all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are secure. "All our assets are safe, and we are fully prepared for any response," the DG ISPR stated, emphasizing that the Pakistani nation will not be intimidated by India's tactics.
Lieutenant General Chaudhry further warned that India’s actions are part of a broader strategy to destabilize the region. “India’s deceit and aggression will not deter us. We are ready for whatever response is necessary,” he added.
Pakistan has urged the international community to take notice of India’s hostile actions, which are heightening tensions not only between the two nations but also within the broader South Asian region. The military leadership has called on the world to hold India accountable for its provocations.
DPM Dar says Pakistan categorically denies any intention that endangered civilian populations in Indian Punjab
IAF spokesperson refuses to comment; at least one Indian jet that was shot down was a French-made Rafale
PM Shehbaz strongly condemns India’s missile and drone strikes
Info minister says armed forces given full authority to deliver an effective and strong response
Two Indian drones that violated Pakistna's airspace shot down near Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan
Harop drone is a dual-capacity system that can both hover over a battlefield and strike targets upon command