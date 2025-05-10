Nur Khan, Murid and Shorkot bases targeted with air-launched missiles

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, on July 22, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

India has launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Noor Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases. The missiles were reportedly fired from aircraft, according to the statement by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

The DG ISPR confirmed that India had also targeted Afghanistan with missiles and carried out a drone strike in the region. “India is aggressively pushing the entire region towards war with its reckless actions,” he said during a media briefing.

In response to these provocations, DG ISPR assured that all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are secure. "All our assets are safe, and we are fully prepared for any response," the DG ISPR stated, emphasizing that the Pakistani nation will not be intimidated by India's tactics.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry further warned that India’s actions are part of a broader strategy to destabilize the region. “India’s deceit and aggression will not deter us. We are ready for whatever response is necessary,” he added.

Pakistan has urged the international community to take notice of India’s hostile actions, which are heightening tensions not only between the two nations but also within the broader South Asian region. The military leadership has called on the world to hold India accountable for its provocations.