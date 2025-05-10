US top diplomat Rubio speaks to COAS Munir, urges de-escalation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. — ISPR/Reuters/File

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday, during which he emphasised the need for both Pakistan and India to pursue steps towards de-escalation, according to a spokesperson for the US Department of State.

Rubio also offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan said it launched a military operation against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including a missile storage site in northern India, as the neighbours extended their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

The two South Asian countries have exchanged fire since Wednesday, when India launched air strikes in Pakistani territory after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam — a tourist spot.

The clashes — which have involved missiles, drones, and exchanges of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) — are the worst in decades and have killed more than 50 people.

"BrahMos storage site has been taken out in the general area Beas," the ISPR said, adding that the Pathankot airfield in India's western Punjab state and Udhampur Air Force Station in Indian Kashmir were also hit.

Pakistan's information minister said in a post on the social media site X that the military operation was named "Operation Bunyanun Marsoos". The term is taken from the Holy Quran and means a firm, united structure.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on local television that "special measures" had been taken to avoid civilian targets and that they were targeting locations that had been used to target Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also called a meeting of the National Command Authority, a top body of civilian and military officials, which oversees decisions on its nuclear arsenal.

Ahead of the attack, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a live broadcast in the middle of the night said India had "attacked with missiles" targeting three air bases.

He said a "majority of the missiles" had been intercepted and "no flying assets" had been damaged.

One of the bases targeted, Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, the garrison city where the army is headquartered, is around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the capital Islamabad. Several blasts were heard from the capital overnight.

The air base is used to receive foreign dignitaries, and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir had departed just hours earlier.

"Now you just wait for our response," Chaudhry warned India.