Police arrest over a dozen after DHA Bugti groups' shooting

An image showing the two vehicles (right) involved in deadly shooting in Karachi's DHA on July 26, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: Taking swift action following the deadly shooting incident in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) that left five people dead, the police have arrested as many as 17 people in raids on Friday.

The police, as per Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza, have also recovered weapons from three suspects during the raids conducted at several locations.

Police took action following a deadly shootout between two Bugti tribe groups in the city's posh area, which also left two others injured.

The incident took place between Fahad Bugti group and Ali Haider Bugti group in DHA’s Khayaban-e-Nishat. The deceased and the injured were relatives of slain Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

The deceased were identified as Mir Esa Bugti, Ali, Fahad Bugti, Naseebullah, and Mir Mesum Bugti. While Mir Ali Haider Bugti and Qaim Ali sustained bullet injuries, said the hospital administration.

Although no first information report (FIR) has been registered yet, DIG Raza has said that two cases will be filed in coordination with both groups.

Stressing that an "old family dispute" led to Thursday night's deadly clash, the police officer said that as per the reports, both groups were in fact meeting for talks but the situation turned sour when their vehicles came face to face and both groups opened fire.

Revealing that heavy weapons were used by both sides, the DIG said that Fahad's — who was hit by two bullets in the chest — body has been handed over to his family.

It is to be noted that Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the armed clash and has sought a detailed report from the Additional IGP Karachi.

Both groups belong to the family of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, the minister said and reassured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the writ of law.