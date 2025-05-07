British Council issues update on exams

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi on April 26, 2021. — Twitter/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

The British Council Pakistan has confirmed that all exams set for today will go ahead as scheduled, despite the ongoing escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the organisation said: “All exams scheduled for today will proceed as planned. We will keep you updated if there are any changes."

"If you have any questions, please contact your school or in the case of private candidates – please contact our Customer Services centre," the statement posted on Facebook said.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions following a military escalation along the Line of Control after India launched strikes on multiple locations in Pakistan.

This comes in response to the killing of more than two dozen tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, for which India blames Pakistan, a claim that Islamabad has vehemently denied.

The Pakistan armed forces, in retaliatory strikes, shot down at least five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters.