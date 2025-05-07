Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif looks on during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Wednesday that India’s aggression was pushing the region towards a dangerous tipping point, with the real threat of nuclear war looming if tensions escalate further.

India launched strikes on Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday morning, an assault that Islamabad called a "blatant act of war" as tension spirals between the nuclear-armed rivals after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Islamabad said six Pakistani locations, from mosques to hydropower projects, were targeted, with two dozen weapon impacts, martyring 31 civilians and wounding 57 others, according to the latest figures released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

To a question, he said Pakistan has faced such threats before, and the region could once again be on the brink of a strategic standoff.

“India is going through a major internal crisis,” Asif noted, adding that New Delhi’s aggression poses a serious threat to regional peace and security.

He stressed that the risk of nuclear conflict is real and cannot be ignored.

The minister also said a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) could be called at any time, and that the national security process now appears to be in motion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appealed for solidarity after what he called India’s spineless assault, saying Pakistan’s military had hit back hard — a response that underscored the nation’s resolve and combat readiness.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, the prime minister said that in the darkness of night, India tried to infiltrate into Pakistan as it had in the past, but with the grace of Allah Almighty and with the prayers and support of the nation, the brave armed forces gave them a befitting reply.

Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets, destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters, a drone and several checkposts in retaliatory strikes.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets were safe after engaging Indian jets.

The DG ISPR also added that among the destroyed Indian Air Force (IAF) jets were three French-made Rafales, one Su30MKI and one MIG-29 Fulcrum.

The Pakistan armed forces also destroyed multiple enemy posts in several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC). An intense exchange of fire was reported at the LoC, with the Pakistan Army engaging Indian army positions.