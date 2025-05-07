BISE Lahore delays inter, matric exams

File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI

LAHORE: Amid rising tensions following military escalation between Pakistan and India, the spokesperson for the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced on Wednesday that all intermediate and matriculation exams scheduled for today have been postponed.

The BISE spokesperson said that Islamiyat (elective) and Principles of Accounting theory exam for Inter Part II and a Computer Science practical exam for Matric had been slated to take place today. However, the exams couldn't be conducted in the wake of evolving situation.

The spokesperson further stated that a new schedule for the postponed exams will be announced later.

The announcement followed military escalation along the Line of Control after India launched strikes on multiple locations in Pakistan.

This comes in response to the killing of more than two dozen tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, for which India blames Pakistan, a claim that Islamabad has vehemently denied.

The Pakistan armed forces, in retaliatory strikes, shot down at least five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters.