India’s reckless action pushes two nuclear-armed states closer to major conflict, warns FO

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Strongly condemning New Delhi’s unprovoked and blatant act of war and violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, the Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday warned that India’s reckless action brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan’s sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“India’s act of aggression has resulted in the martyrdom of civilians, including women and children. This act of aggression has also caused a grave threat to commercial air traffic,” he added.

The FO spokesperson said that India’s “cowardly action” was a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardising regional peace and security, he added.

“The situation continues to evolve. Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law,” he added

The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression, he said, adding that they will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.