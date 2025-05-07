Civilians' military trials: Supreme Court reinstates Army Act provisions

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, on April 4, 2022. — Reuters

In a major victory for the federal government, the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Wednesday reversed its October 23, 2023 decision and restored the original provisions of the Army Act in the case concerning military trials of civilians.

The apex court announced its reserved verdict on the intra-court appeal challenging the ruling against the trial of civilians in military courts on Wednesday.

The bench, in a 5-2 majority short verdict, restored the previously annulled provisions of the Army Act. Justices Jamal Mandokhail and Naeem Akhtar Afghan dissented from the majority decision.

The court said that a detailed judgment will be issued later.

The court accepted appeals filed by the Ministry of Defence and others, nullifying its earlier judgment and reinstated critical provisions of the Army Act, including Sections 2(1)(d)(i), 2(1)(d)(ii), and 59(4).

The hearing on the appeal was completed in a previous hearing on Monday, with the apex court reserving a verdict on the long-held case.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.