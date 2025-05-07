PM Shehbaz, others condemn Indian strikes on Pakistan

(From left to right) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. — APP/Reuters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other local and international leaders on Wednesday condemned the Indian strikes on Pakistan, resulting in deaths of at least eight civilians.

India attacked nine sites in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), while the Pakistan army shot down five Indian fighter jets, including thee Rafale planes, one SU-30 and one MIG-29.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the “cunning enemy” carried out “cowardly attacks” on five places in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has the right to give a befitting response to the war imposed by India and a strong response is being given.”

The premier said that the entire stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistani forces and the morale and spirit of the entire nation is high.

“The Pakistani nation and the forces know how to deal with the enemy very well.”

He maintained that the enemy would never be allowed to succeed in its evil objectives.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" about Indian military strikes on Pakistan, his spokesperson said, hours after India said it hit nine sites in Pakistani territory.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemn India’s “cowardly attack” on Pakistani territory and civilian targets.”

Taking to his X handle, Bilawal said: “Such acts of aggression will not go unanswered. Pakistan’s brave armed forces, including our valiant air force, are responding with resolve. Any misadventure will be met with full force. Pakistan stands united.”

He maintained that India’s cowardly and unprovoked attacks on civilian targets in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad were acts of war.

“The targeting of innocent women and children is not strength, it is savagery. Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by an unbreakable nation, are responding with full force.”

He said that every aggression would be crushed. “We will not tolerate violations of our sovereignty. Pakistan is united, defiant, and ready,” he added.

First Lady Asifa Bhutto

Asifa Bhutto, daughter of slain Benazir Bhutto, has also strongly condemned the cowardly attack by India, calling it a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

She said that the attack deliberately targeted innocent women and children, which cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned the Indian attack and said that protecting every inch of Pakistan was part of their faith and her oath.

She said that the bloodshed of innocents by Indian forces was a debt upon them.

“The entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army in this war imposed on Pakistan,” the CM added.

She further said that emergency response orders have been issued to the Punjab administration immediately.

“Success will be our destiny, God willing,” Maryam added.



— With additional input from Reuters