Politicians stand behind armed forces amid India attack

(From left to right) JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, PTI leader Omar Ayub, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari can be seen in this combination of images. — AFP/Facebook/ @OmarAyubKhan.Official/ @BilawalBhuttoZardariPk/File

Pakistan's political leaders expressed solidarity and support for the armed forces, following India's military strikes on Pakistani territory.

India launched strikes that resulted in at least eight citizens being martyred and 35 more being injured in several Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir cities.

The heightened tensions have drawn the world's attention to the region, with US President Donald Trump calling the attack a "shame" and China expressing regret over India's military operation.

At home, despite a clear political divide, leaders from various parties expressed solidarity, demonstrated unity, voiced support for the armed forces, and pledged to defeat Indian aggression.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the "treacherous enemy" has launched a cowardly attack on multiple locations within Pakistan.

"This heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished. Pakistan reserves the absolute right to respond decisively to this unprovoked Indian attack — a resolute response is already underway."

"The entire nation stands united behind its armed forces, and our morale and resolve remain unshaken. Our thoughts and prayers are with the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan."

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that India’s cowardly and unprovoked attacks on civilian targets in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad are acts of war.

The targeting of innocent women and children is not strength, it is savagery, he said, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by an unbreakable nation, are responding with full force.

"Every aggression will be crushed. We will not tolerate violations of our sovereignty. Pakistan is united, defiant, and ready."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top leader Omar Ayub said that India and fascist Narendra Modi only understand the language of force.

"Proud of Pakistan Air Force to have shot down Indian aircraft. Let this be a lesson for India. Trespass at your own risk. You will be shot down," the PTI leader added.

In another statement, he added that the PTI, as the largest and most popular political party, stands with the people of Pakistan and those fighting for its defence.

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the cowardly enemy India has once again attacked in the darkness of night, as in the past.

"Pakistan had previously given a befitting reply to India in broad daylight. God willing, India will once again be given a befitting reply. It is inevitable to teach India a lesson," the JI leader added.



