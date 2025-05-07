Indian strikes martyr student, her brother, army officer’s son in AJK

Irtiza Abbas, the seven-year-old son of a Pakistan Army officer who was martyred in an Indian attack, seen in this file photo. — APP

A teenage girl and two children — including the 7-year-old son of an army officer — were killed in separate Indian missile attacks on civilian areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said on Wednesday.

In a devastating response to Indian aggression, Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed a brigade headquarters, including several checkposts, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes.

India's attacks on different cities in Pakistan resulted in the martyrdom of 26 innocent civilians, while 46 others have sustained injuries, according to DG ISPR Lt Ahmed Sharif, Gen Chaudhry.

Smoke rises from Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, May 7, 2025.— Reuters

In Kotli, a missile strike destroyed a house next to Abbas Mosque, martyring 22-year-old Misbah Kausar, a BS student at the University of Kotli, and her little brother, Umar Musa.

In a separate attack, seven-year-old Irtiza Abbas, son of Lt Col Zaheer Abbas, was martyred during a strike on the night of May 6–7.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers were offered for several people martyred in Indian attacks on cities, including Bahawalpur and Muridke, and were attended by large crowds.

In Muzaffarabad, prayers were held for 80-year-old Muhammad Yaqoob, who was martyred in the shelling. A funeral was held for the university student and his brother in Nakyal.

Ministers, lawmakers, and senior civil and military officials from the Azad Kashmir government attended the funerals.

After the prayers, citizens held a protest rally from College Ground to Padhawa Chowk, condemning India’s aggression.

Security officials condemned the attacks as deliberate and cowardly, saying Indian forces targeted unarmed civilians, including women and children, without provocation.

Funeral prayers of people who were martyred after a madrasa was hit by an Indian strike in Bahawalpur, May 7, 2025. — Reuters

“These are cruel, inhumane acts that have shaken the nation,” one official said, adding that Pakistan’s military is already taking strong retaliatory action and will continue to do so.

The targeted areas remain in mourning as families bury their loved ones and demand justice.

The military escalation along the LoC comes after India launched strikes on multiple locations in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

India claims it took the measures in response to the killing of more than two dozen tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), for which India blames Pakistan, a claim that Islamabad has vehemently denied.

Details of Indian attacks

Ahmedpur East, Masjid Subhanullah — 13 martyred | two 3-year-old girls, seven women, four men. 37 injured | nine women, 28 men.

Muzaffarabad, Masjid Bilal — 3 martyred. One girl and one boy were injured

Kotli, Masjid Abbas — 16-year-old girl, 18-year-old boy martyred. One mother and her child were injured.

Muridke, Masjid Ummul Qura — 3 men martyred. One injured.

Sialkot — No damages reported.

Shakargarh — No damages were reported; one dispensary was damaged.

Attack damages Noseri Dam at Pakistan's Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project.