Flight operations resume at major airports after 8-hour shutdown

Passengers wait at Jinnah International Airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Flight operations at multiple airports, including Lahore and Karachi, have started to resume after an eight-hour suspension prompted by escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

According to aviation sources, multiple flights have resumed from both major airports. At Karachi airport, two international flights and one domestic flight operated today, signalling the gradual restoration of services.

From Lahore, the first flight to Karachi — PA-401 operated by a private airline — has departed. Meanwhile, international flights from Karachi saw varied schedules. PK-607 bound for Dubai departed ahead of time, while TK-709 for Istanbul was delayed.

Additionally, Jeddah-Lahore flight PK-842, which had landed in Karachi due to escalation, was sent onward to Lahore this morning.

Despite resumption of airport operation, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has suspended its regular flight operations for 12 hours.

Pakistan had suspended flight operations at major airports following India’s attack inside the country on Tuesday-Wednesday night.

Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters after India carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and Azad Kashmir.