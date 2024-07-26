Part of Sharea Faisal closed due to building fire

Commuters are stuck in a traffic jam due to fire at a building at Sharea Faisal on July 26, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@YusraSAskari

KARACHI: Authorities have closed off part of Sharea Faisal after a fire erupted at the ninth floor of a building near Metropole on Friday.

Traffic police officials have said that the track from Jinnah Hospital to Metropole has been closed off and the traffic is being diverted from FTC to Kala Pul.

Meanwhile, the blaze has left at least five people unconscious whereas to have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital, said the police.



Providing details of the rescue operation, the fire department has said that the blaze has been prevented from spreading further and that all 50 people in the building have been evacuated.

No one else is reported to be in the building, said the fire officials, adding that the flames will soon be brought under control.

Earlier, the police, while hinting at the possibility of people being trapped inside the building, had said that the rescue operation was halted due to heavy smoke.

More to follow...

