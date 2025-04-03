Imran Khan gives go-ahead for 'talks with establishment'

PTI founder Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: As the party continue to face challenges on legal and political fronts, sources say that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has given his nod for holding negotiations with the establishment and assigned the task to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his adviser Barrister Saif.

The sources added that Gandapur and Saif convinced the PTI founder to engage in talks, after which he granted them the task on Wednesday.

It has been decided that negotiations will remain confidential until any progress is made. A second meeting between Khan and Gandapur is expected in the coming days to advance the discussions.

Gandapur called on Khan at Adiala jail on Wednesday after nearly one and a half months. The two spoke for two and a half hours, discussing institutional confrontations and criticism of party leadership on social media.

The KP CM also briefed Khan on provincial matters. After the meeting, both Gandapur and Saif left the jail without speaking to the media.

The development comes days after PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar dismissed speculations about a deal with the establishment, clarifying that the party had simply reestablished contacts.

The PTI chief had categorically said that final negotiations with the establishment had not even begun, and that the talk of a deal was baseless, having no connection with ground reality.

This isn't the first time the PTI-establishment talks have become talk of the town, as they were also speculated in January following a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Gohar and Gandapur.

'No negotiations'

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram dismissed reports about the meeting, saying that false claims were being circulated.

"No one went to convince the PTI founder to negotiate," he told Geo News, refuting that Khan had tasked anyone with talks.

He condemned efforts to twist facts for the government's benefit and clarified that Khan's discussion with Gandapur revolved around provincial government and party-related matters.

"Gandapur will present Khan’s directives before the party's political committee," Akram added.

Selective restrictions

Meanwhile, Aleema Khan, PTI founder's sister, has expressed concerns over restricted access to her brother.

Reacting to the PTI leaders' meeting with the ex-PM, Aleema lamented the selective enforcement of meeting restrictions, saying that jail authorities had categorically told them family meetings were not allowed during gazetted holidays.

"Yesterday, April 1, was a gazetted holiday, and we were not permitted to meet our brother. The last time we saw him was on March 20. On March 27, we were also denied access," she said in a post on X.

Aleema further asked why others were granted access while family members were restricted.

"Are the gazetted holiday restrictions only for family? We have not been allowed to meet Imran, and he is also barred from speaking to his sons."