Karachi braces for heat as mercury may touch 39°C

A family visits Clifton beach during intense hot weather in Karachi. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Temperatures in the city are forecast to climb further on Friday and Saturday, with highs expected to range between 37°C and 39°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said hot and dry north-westerly winds are likely to prevail during the day, while sea breezes may return by evening.

On Tuesday, the city experienced intense heat as temperatures reached 38.1°C. Humidity was recorded at 53%, with light winds blowing from the north.

The PMD’s latest forecast comes in the wake of Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Afzal’s warning last week of a significant rise in temperatures nationwide in the coming months.

He warned that metropolitan areas would be particularly vulnerable to heatwave conditions due to the urban heat island effect, which is expected to exacerbate drought risks.

Afzal said most parts of the country would experience temperatures 2°C to 3°C above normal, while in Karachi, the increase could be as high as 3°C to 4°C, further compounding public discomfort.

The PMD has urged residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak hours, and conserve water as part of preventive measures against the growing heat and water stress.