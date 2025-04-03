Canal row: CM Murad emphasises need to consult provinces on water matters

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah talking to journalists in this file photo. — Facebook/Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasised the necessity of consulting provinces on water-related issues, as mandated by the constitution while referring to the contentious Cholistan Canal project.

Firmly opposing the proposed construction of the Marot Canal before the media in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Shah stated: "How can the canal be constructed when it hasn't even received approval?"

He stated that as long as the PPP existed, the canal would not be built. He lamented that some political parties, instead of opposing the canals, have taken to the streets to protest against the PPP.

Shah was accompanied by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah.

It may be noted that the Marot Canal is a proposed irrigation canal designed to extend from the Sulemanki Barrage on the Sutlej River to Fort Abbas in the Cholistan Desert.

Shah clarified that in July, only preliminary profiling covering a few hundred feet was conducted, which does not equate to the commencement of construction.

He criticised certain news channels for spreading misinformation regarding the canal project and urged them to report responsibly.

Highlighting the Bilawal Bhutto-led party's commitment to Sindh's interests, the chief minister asserted that the party is prepared to make any sacrifice to protect the province's rights.

He recalled past allegations against the PPP, including claims that former premier Benazir Bhutto allocated funds for the controversial Kalabagh Dam, which were proven unfounded.

He revealed that despite multiple requests for a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting to discuss the canal project, no response had been received from the federal government.

"They cannot evade this issue; the constitution requires provincial consultation on water matters."

CM Murad said that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has approved Punjab's request for 0.8 million acre-feet (MAF) of water for the Cholistan Canal project, a decision that has generated strong opposition in Sindh, and his government has opposed it strongly.

Murad noted that Punjab argues, based on historical data from 1976 to 2022, that an average of 27 MAF of water flows downstream to Kotri Barrage annually, while the officially required environmental flow is 8.5 MAF which he said should be 10 MAF.

In contrast, Sindh maintains that at least 20.5 MAF is essential to prevent seawater intrusion and sustain the Indus Delta ecosystem.

The chief minister added that with an existing national water shortage of 11 MAF and only 8 MAF currently reaching the Arabian Sea, Punjab claims that 7 MAF constitutes surplus water, justifying its demand.

However, Sindh has raised concerns regarding the potential depletion of its water resources, warning that further diversions could exacerbate water shortages in its agricultural regions and endanger the fragile delta ecosystem.

Shah called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to promptly announce the termination of the Marot Canal project, noting that both the federal and Sindh governments have opposed it in the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

He stressed the importance of provincial harmony and cautioned against actions that could worsen inter-provincial tensions.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also announced that the Sindh government will not set wheat prices this year, allowing market forces to determine them.