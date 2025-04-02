President Zardari in isolation after contracting COVID-19, says physician

President Asif Ali Zardari addresses at an event on September 23, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has gone into isolation after contracting COVID-19, his Physician Dr Asim Hussain said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Hussain said that the president was receiving medical care from infectious disease specialists at a private hospital.

"Due to his condition, all meetings with the president have been strictly prohibited," he added.

He further said that President Zardari was being closely monitored, and multiple tests have been conducted to assess his health status. "The medical team is ensuring round-the-clock observation to manage his condition effectively," he added.

President Zardari was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi from Nawabshah — after experiencing health issues.

Separately, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon refuted the reports relating to Zardari's health and said that his health was improving.

In a statement, Memon said that reports suggesting that President Zardari was being shifted to Dubai for medical treatment were not true and that the latter would soon recover completely.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had enquired about the health of President Zardari via a telephone call.

The premier prayed for the early recovery of the president, adding that prayers of the entire nation were with the president.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had also contacted President Zardari's physician Dr Asim Hussain to inquire about the head of state's health and wish him well.