President Zardari 'may be discharged in few days'

President Asif Ali Zardari addresses the Joint Session of parliament in Islamabad. — PID/File

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari is making good progress in health recovery and could be released from the hospital in the coming days, his doctor Dr Asim Hussain said on Thursday.

Talking to journalists, Dr Asim said that the president is being treated by infectious disease specialists here at a private hospital.

Dr Asim said that the president’s condition is improving, adding that recent blood test reports have also indicated positive signs.

“Infectious diseases department experts examine President Asif Zardari three times a day,” he said, adding that shifting him from Nawabshah to Karachi for treatment was a good decision

Dr Asim further noted that visits have been restricted as a precaution due to COVID-19, the virus President Zardari tested positive for earlier this week. He added that the president's family is being provided with continuous health updates.

President Zardari was shifted to Karachi after experiencing health complications. Since then, he has remained in isolation, with close medical monitoring and multiple diagnostic tests carried out to assess his condition.

Senior political figures have expressed their concern and sent well-wishes. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to the president by phone, offering prayers for his swift recovery and noting that the entire nation was praying for his health.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq held a telephonic conversation with President Zardari to inquire about his well-being.

The NA speaker expressed his best wishes for the president’s health and prayed for his swift recovery. During the conversation, Sadiq conveyed his hopes for Zardari’s full recovery.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had also contacted President Zardari's physician, Dr Asim, to inquire about the head of state's health and wish him well.

Earlier, Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon rejected rumours that the president was being moved to Dubai for further treatment, stating that Zardari was recovering well and would not need to travel abroad.