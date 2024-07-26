Several JI, PTI workers arrested during countrywide protests

Hundreds of JI protestors gathered near Islamabad's I-8 Bridge amid Section-144 on July 26, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Several members of Jamat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested in different parts of the country as the two opposition parties held nationwide protests against inflation and incarceration of former ruling party's founder Imran Khan and other detained party leaders, respectively.

The JI claimed that its 1,150 activists were taken into custody in different cities while trying to march on Islamabad for sit-in against a massive hike in electricity prices at D-Chowk.

The federal capital has been completely sealed off with containers, effectively isolating it from surrounding areas, including Rawalpindi.



Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made in Islamabad, with blockades on various arteries to keep the protesters from gathering, leading to widespread traffic disruptions across the city.

Section 144 remains imposed across Punjab and the federal capital, prohibiting assemblies, processions and protests ahead of rallies announced by opposition parties.

Personnel of law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the federal capital to ensure compliance and citizens are urged to avoid participating in any illegal activity.

Several individuals affiliated with JI were arrested by the Islamabad police while trying to gather in the federal capital for a protest at D-Chowk, in defiance of Section 144.

Several others were arrested in Lahore as well when JI protesters gathered to march towards Islamabad.

In the wake of arrests and barricades, JI's Rawalpindi Emir Arif Sherazi later announced that they would stage the sit-in outside Liaquat Bagh instead of D-Chowk, which will continue till their demands are accepted.

The party's representative said that JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, who is leading a march procession from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reach Liaquat Bagh, where the sit-in is being staged.

Rawalpindi Central Police Officer Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that JI had been permitted to stage a rally in Liaquat Bagh after agreeing on certain SOPs with the protestors.

"The situation is peaceful here and no one will be allowed to deteriorate the situation," he said.

Earlier, the roads leading to the city from Rawalpindi were closed with containers as the JI protestors tried to reach the capital territory on leadership's call.



On the Faizabad interchange, the police party was deployed to tackle the JI protestors coming in from different parts of the country for the sit-in.

Meanwhile, the road leading to Parliament House from D-Chowk was completely blocked with barricades, but there the traffic moved without any trouble. The protesters trying to gather at this point were dispersed or taken into custody by the law enforcers.

The police said that they would not allow JI to protest in Islamabad without permission.

They said that Red Zone is a sensitive location and no one can be allowed to stage sit-ins there.

PTI calls of Islamabad protest

PTI had taken to streets across the country today to press for the release of the party's founder, but later called off the protest in Islamabad till Monday.

Party's Islamabad chapter president Amir Mughal said they will stage protest on Monday as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of its petition seeking permission for demonstration on July 29, saying holding protest "is no longer practically possible" today.

While PTI demonstrations were reported in different cities of the country, 30 PTI workers were arrested in Karachi as they gathered at Teen Talwar for the protest. The police first tried to disperse the demonstrators but later made the arrests upon resistance.

Separately, 10 other PTI workers were arrested in Hyderabad during a protest.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh criticised the crackdown on protesters by asking if martial law had been imposed in the province of Sindh.

He also criticised police’s actions on peaceful protests.

Meanwhile, separate protests were staged in Peshawar and Bahawalnagar as well, demanding the release of incarcerated former prime minister.

JI defies restrictions

The JI initially remained adamant about staging the protests at D-Chowk today as its Emir Rehman had told the supporters to stage sit-in wherever they find obstructions.

The leadership of JI expressed its resolve to hold a sit-in at 'D Chowk' while defying all the restrictions being imposed by the Islamabad administration and police today.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, JI Secretary Information Qaiser Sharif said that the police are raiding the homes of the party's workers and during a raid at JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem's home, the law enforcers arrested his driver.

"Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Muhammad Ajmal has been arrested. In Kharian, leader Mian Usman Rafi has been taken into custody. Eight other leaders have also been arrested from Khairpur Tamewali," he added.

While detailing the arrests of other leaders as well, Qaiser lamented that the Punjab government has resorted to its "traditional tactics" and claimed that the raids are being conducted in a bid to stop the sit-in from being staged.

"Workers are being asked to promise that they won't partake in the sit-in. At least 70 people have been arrested," he added.

Section 144

A high-level meeting took place late Thursday night to discuss the security situation. The meeting was attended by heads of law enforcement agencies, local administration officials, intelligence agencies and relevant authorities.

The attendees were informed that Section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital due to concerns about terrorism and potential disruptions to law and order. Police sources stated that the police force is fully prepared and equipped to handle any unpleasant incidents.