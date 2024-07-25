(From left) Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, slain journalist Arshad Sharif and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. — Reporter

LONDON: Scotland Yard has decided not to further investigate the allegations against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and their colleagues of links with the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and a gun attack on PTI founder Imran Khan in Wazirabad around two years ago.



Scotland Yard has told Geo News that it’s Counter Terrorism Command Unit has decided not to commence an investigation after establishing that there are no grounds to begin a formal investigation as the complainant Sayed Tasnim Haider didn’t produce evidence to back up his claims against the Sharifs and their colleagues Mian Saleem Raza, Nasir Mahmood, Zubair Gull and Rashid Nasrullah.

In November 2022, PML-N senior UK activist Haider made headlines when he claimed he had evidence that Sharifs, Mahmood, Raza, Gull and Nasrullah were involved in hatching a murder plot against Arshad in London — that year on eid day, July 8, 2022.

Responding to Haider’s allegations, the Metropolitan Police started what it called a “scoping exercise” to assess the allegations and examine the evidence.

Haider had made the allegations at a press conference in London with his solicitor Mahtab Anwar Aziz and both had attended the police station and media talks to stress there is enough evidence for the case linking the Sharifs and their colleagues.

The police took the allegations so seriously that Scotland Yard’s Central West Command Unit passed the matter to its Counter Terrorism Command Unit — SO15.

After an assessment lasting nearly 18 months, the police have told Geo News they “will not be commencing an investigation here in the UK” due to lack of evidence.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Geo News: "In November 2022, the Met Police received reports from a complainant, which related to allegations of conspiracy to commit murder in Pakistan, and in Kenya.

"The information was initially reviewed by officers from the Central West Command Unit, but due to the nature of the allegations, including the international aspect of them, the matter was passed to the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. Specialist detectives carried out a full and thorough review of the allegations and information provided in order to determine whether an investigation should be launched.”

The police confirmed that the “scoping exercise” has been completed and “it was determined that there were insufficient grounds upon which to launch an investigation here in the UK, and therefore no further action will be taken. The complainant has since been informed of this outcome.”

The police source said that the first complaint was made in London on November 5, 2022, alleging that Nawaz and Maryam had ordered an attack on Imran from London.

The complaint was made by solicitor Aziz of Central Chambers Law firm at the Charing Police Station. The police said they took no action over this complaint as there was no evidence produced.

Former prime minister Imran was shot at and injured on November 1, 2022 when a suspect, standing in front of the container carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and senior party leaders, showered a volley of bullets with an automatic pistol when the party’s 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march reached Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk.

On November 20 that year, Haider addressed a press conference with Aziz at his office and claimed again that the police were investigating the case and that they had handed over evidence to the police on three occasions.

He had said: “We gave evidence to the police on November 5, November 10 and November 19. I handed over evidence through Mahtab Anwar Aziz to Scotland Yard on Friday, November 18, and November 19, before doing the press conference on Sunday November 20, 2022.”

Haider had claimed that the plan to attack Arshad was made in London and on September 20, 2022, a colleague of Nawaz asked him to provide shooters in Kenya to attack Arshad.

He also claimed he was aware of the alleged planning to attack Imran and Arshad and saw footage of torture on Arshad at PML-N’s London office while Nawaz was there.

When told that the police have ended the assessment with no further action, Haider told Geo News: “I am aware the case has been closed. I stand by what I said. The police here told me their hands are tied. They told me they can’t do anything in this case. I stress that Mian Saleem Raza, Nasir Mahmood and others were involved. All of them have a history.

"Mian Saleem Raza is the one who originally blackmailed judge Arshad Malik and got him on board. Others named in the case definitely were involved but the system is protecting them. I am now in touch with the Kenya government over the Arshad Sharif case," he added

Mahtab Aziz didn’t respond to questions.